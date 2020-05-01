Bill Gates, the founding magnate of the American giant Microsoft, seems to be ready to surprise technology lovers from all over the planet with new news..

Undisputed reference for many entrepreneurs who observe in Gates an example of perseverance, overcoming and full dedication to work, The current philanthropist seems to be willing in the course of this pandemic to appear every day in the publications of different platforms.

Days ago, It emerged that through the foundation he owns with his wife Melinda Gates, the couple had made a million dollar donation to the World Health Organization (WHO) to use in the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19.

Just hours later, it became known that Bill and Melinda had decided to buy a beach mansion in the state of San Diego, for more than US $ 40 million.

Most are part of the technology market.

While Inovia, one of the companies supported by the magnate, works in one of the more advanced coronavirus vaccinesGates also surprised when it came to make a list of things that cannot be postponed to do to stop the pandemic.

Gates’ new surprise

On this occasion, the creator of the most used operating system in computers around the world surprised the business and Human Resources world by making a curious revelation.

When asked about his ideal collaborator model, Gates confessed that he “will always choose” a “lazy” worker to do a difficult job, unlike imagined.

“I’ll always pick a bum to do hard workGates expressed before the astonished gaze of his interlocutor.

And after a few moments, the founder of Microsoft again surprised everyone by the argument he used to justify his disclosure decision.

“I will choose it because you will find an easy way to do it“, full.

According to the site Glassdoor, a survey of just over 37,000 workers at the Microsoft company in Seattle, salaries range from $ 120,000 to $ 184,000 per month, depending on the position.