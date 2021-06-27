Bill de Blasio unleashes criticism for deleting photo on Twitter, as his sunglasses revealed what he was seeing



Mayor Bill de Blasio visited the Bushwick Pool.

Mayor Bill de Blasio He unleashed mockery and criticism on Twitter, after he posted a photo on Twitter wearing sunglasses, but whose reflection showed a woman’s chest.

The democrat deleted the image, but it was too late, as users had already shared the image and making it viral. Criticism of the mayor was intensified by the comment on the future of New York, which he considered “bright”, although it is currently plagued by the rise in crime, racial attacks and attacks on the Subway.

“The future of New York City is so bright I must wear sunglasses!”, wrote. The following is the second image that the mayor published.

The future of New York City is so bright I gotta wear shades! #SummerOfNYC pic.twitter.com/CMvNBOY0Yo – Major Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 26, 2021

Someone asked the mayor why he had deleted the original photo during his visit to Bushwick Pool on Humboldt Street, where he wore a Panama hat and a blue-stained peach button-down Hawaiian shirt and Russell Athletic shorts.

“Bill, why did you delete the original photo? It was so cool! “wrote the user @ z00mz00mer whose tweet went viral and contains a video from TikTok that zooms in on the original image, where the woman’s breast is seen.

bill, why did you delete the first one? it was so pimp! pic.twitter.com/W73en62X7p – Only Living Boy in NY (@ z00mz00mer) June 26, 2021

The mayor’s official account published another series of images of the visit to the pool.