New York, Jun 6 . .- These days, Bill de Blasio has sticks falling on all sides. The mayor of New York, a progressive who came to office determined to reform the police, lives his lowest hours trapped in the search for an almost impossible balance between his support for protests against racism and his defense of the agents.

Demonstrations following the case of George Floyd, a black man killed by the Police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, have left this 59-year-old Democrat in a precarious political situation.

On the one hand, he is attacked for not having acted more forcefully to avoid the riots and looting that were seen for several nights. On the other, for decreeing a curfew that criminalizes any protest beyond 8 pm and for allowing police charges against peaceful protesters.

This week, thousands of people have signed a petition launched online last year – he has always been a controversial mayor – and demanding his dismissal, accusing him among other things of being “anti-police”, of not protecting the agents and to carry out “socialist” policies.

Criticism from conservative circles is not new to De Blasio, a left-wing Democrat who this year failed in his bid to win his party’s candidacy for the White House and who ended up supporting Senator Bernie Sanders.

Yes they are, at least in this magnitude, those of voters and progressive media, which in recent days have harshly charged against him for a police action that he has defended.

Last Thursday, de Blasio experienced this discomfort in person when he was received with boos in a massive act in memory of George Floyd.

In Brooklyn, his land, and surrounded by the base that he chose – a coalition of African Americans and progressive whites – the mayor was barely able to speak before the screams of the protesters demanding action against the police.

His African American wife took the floor to try to calm things down, with little success. Minutes later, several Democratic politicians attacked the mayor from the same microphone, making evident his increasing isolation.

The next day, The New York Times dedicated a harsh editorial to him under the title “Mayor De Blasio, open your eyes, the police are out of control”, in which he blamed him for the violent repression of some of the protests.

Demonstrations that De Blasio openly supports and to which he promises to focus the final part of his second and last term, which expires in 2021, on accelerating reforms within the NYPD.

The mayor, a graduate of New York University and Columbia, was elected in 2013 in part thanks to his opposition to the so-called “stop and frisk,” a controversial tactic used by the previous Administration that allowed the Police to stop and search. anyone on the street and who got fat with blacks and Latinos.

Her main campaign ad was starring her teenage son, black, who promised that De Blasio was someone who perfectly understood the fears of the African American community with the police.

Thus, the officers received him with skepticism from the first day and have maintained a tense relationship with him, resisting some of his reforms and, for a time, turning their backs on him whenever they appeared before them.

Now that De Blasio tries to defend his forces, highlighting the containment they are showing at such a difficult time, the blows come from the other side.

In a letter released this week, more than 200 officials and former officials from his Administration said they could not remain silent while the City Council “allows the NYPD to turn our city into occupied territory.”

“We demand a radical change from the mayor, who is on the verge of losing all legitimacy in the eyes of New Yorkers,” they noted in their brief.

On your resume, remember that he began his political career in the 1990s as an assistant to New York’s first African-American mayor, David N. Dinkins. Then he was a collaborator of the now Governor Andrew Cuomo, with whom he shares a great enmity now despite being from the same party, and who in 2000 was in charge of the electoral campaign that brought Hillary Clinton to the Senate on behalf of the state of New York .

An expert in education and appointed in 2010 as the ombudsman of New York, the second most important elected office in the city, he took office in 2013 with the mayor relieving Michael Bloomberg and with overwhelming support (73%). Today, criticized by some and others, Bill de Blasio goes through the lowest hours of his term.

