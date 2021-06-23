Bill could force Amazon to sell logistics branch

(Bloomberg) – Amazon.com Inc. could be forced to sell its valuable logistics services division – the nationwide network of warehouses and delivery centers that drives fast delivery of online orders – under proposed antitrust legislation. a congresswoman from Seattle, where Amazon is based, according to a spokeswoman for the deputy.

Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat, proposed a bill with bipartisan support that would prevent Amazon from luring sellers to use its logistics services in exchange for preferential treatment at its busy online store. Nearly 85% of Amazon’s top sellers use its ‘Fulfillment by Amazon’ service, paying the online retailer for storage, packaging and shipping of their products, according to a report last October from the Democratic Party team on the antitrust panel. of the Judicial Committee of the House of Representatives.

The Jayapal bill was introduced on June 11 and will be considered by the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday along with five other bipartisan antitrust reform bills. The House plenary vote to advance the measures is expected this week. There is no similar bill in the Senate, and support in the House is unclear, clouding prospects.

The legislation is part of a larger effort in Washington to curb what critics describe as anti-competitive practices in the technology industry. The Justice Department and several state attorneys general have sued Google, while the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sues Facebook and investigates Amazon. President Joe Biden appointed Lina Khan, who was noted for her criticism of Amazon’s business practices, as president of the FTC.

While the Jayapal bill may never become law, it is the clearest sign yet of how lawmakers seek to limit the market power of Amazon, where US shoppers will spend $ 386 billion this year and what it captures. 41 cents of every dollar spent online, according to EMarketer Inc. Amazon’s promise of fast delivery helped the retailer dominate the US online marketplace.

“Several outside sellers reported that they felt they had no choice but to pay for Fulfillment by Amazon to sell their products,” said Chris Evans, a spokesman for Jayapal, referring to the investigation and the report by House Democrats.

Amazon’s logistics business will be worth as much as $ 230 billion in 2025, more than Coca Cola Co., according to a research note from Bank of America Corp. last year.

“We are still analyzing the bills, but from what we can tell so far, we believe they would have significant negative effects on the hundreds of thousands of US small and medium-sized businesses that sell in our store, and the tens of millions of consumers who purchase products. Amazon, ”Brian Huseman, Amazon’s vice president of public policy, said in a statement Tuesday. He added that without access to Amazon customers, it would be more difficult for sellers to draw attention to their products, which in turn could reduce selection and increase prices for consumers. Huseman urged lawmakers to “thoroughly examine the language of the bills for unintended negative consequences.”

