Bill Cosby, the first celebrity convicted of #MeToo, is released

A LEGAL TECHNICISM

In its 79-page sentence, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court collects Constand’s accusations and how the actor took advantage of the fact that he could not move to abuse her until he lost consciousness.

However, it is based on a legal technicality about the agreement to which Bill cosby he had reached out to the Montgomery district attorney in 2005 to overturn the conviction.

Specifically, the court determines that “the only remedy” to remedy the “unfair” trial against the actor is to annul his sentence, order his release from prison and prevent him from being tried again for the same crimes.

On the other hand, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court also criticized that the magistrate then in charge of the case allowed five other women who claimed to be victims of abuse to testify at the trial, in addition to Constand.

The Cosby Show forged its career then used its cartoon show Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids as an example of an educational tool. (.)

In that case, the objective of the Prosecutor’s Office was to demonstrate the existence of a pattern in which Cosby used his fame and his public image of “family man” to manipulate women, become their mentor and then betray their trust by abusing they.

More than sixty women have accused Cosby of sexually abusing them between 1960 and 2000, although those cases did not prosper because he prescribed and only Constand’s allegations could be brought to trial.

INDIGNATION AND UNBELIEF

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision has sparked outrage, anger and disbelief, especially among the women who accused Cosby of abuse.

On Twitter, Lisa Bloom, a lawyer representing three women, said her clients are “outraged” by Cosby’s release and encouraged other victims to tell their story.

For its part, Hollywood reacted in disbelief. Actress Amber Tamblyn (“Two and a Half Men”), founder of the organization Time’s Up, called for judicial reform and wrote on Twitter: “I am furious at the news. I know women who this man drugged and raped.”

Rosanna Arquette (“Pulp Fiction”) opined that Cosby is still a “bloody rapist” and composer Diane Warren ironically said that the ex-comedian would have drugged the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The only public support came from the hand of Phylicia Rashad, who was his partner on “The Cosby Show” and assured: “Finally !!! A terrible ruling is being straightened, a judicial error is being corrected!”

Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki declined to comment specifically on the sentence, but said US President Joe Biden believes that women who report sexual abuse face a “difficult road” and are “brave.”