Bill Cosby has been serving a two-year sentence in a Pennsylvania prison after being found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former basketball player. For the past five years, the comedian has defended himself in court after being accused by more than 60 women of sexual abuse between 1960 and 2000. One of those women is Shawn Brown, with whom Cosby had an extramarital relationship and with whom, according to Brown had an illegitimate daughter. Brown is now one of the participants in the documentary The Bill Cosby Scandal that DKISS premieres on Sunday, April 26 (10:00 p.m.).

On the show, Brown recounts her relationship with the Bill Cosby Hour actor, whom she accuses of drugging and raping her in the 1970s when they were in a relationship. From those encounters a girl, Autumn, was born and for whom Brown received money for the next 20 years. “When Bill started sending me money about Autumn, I thought it was to help her, now I think about it and I think it was a bribe,” says Brown, who brought her accusation to justice in November 2014 and was convicted of trying to extort Cosby in 1997.

“I told him that on the birth certificate he was going to put his last name, he told me that he did not want it to be made public so that the press would not find out, that this would affect his marriage and business, he told me that this would bring me many problems. I felt cornered, I thought that if he put his last name it would be a disaster, that he would denounce me or deny it. It was very powerful, ”says Brown on camera.

All the cases, except for Constand’s, did not prosper in court for having prescribed. The documentary tries to examine the details of Constand’s case through interviews with psychologists, lawyers, alleged victims and acquaintances of Cosby and with a tour of the actor’s career.

