Bill Cosby seeks to return to the stage after leaving prison – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Bill Cosby wants to return to the stage after his release from prison, ruled on the basis of a 2005 civil agreement that invalidates the trial in which he was convicted of sexual abuse.

“In his physical appearance he is exuberant. In his mental state he is exuberant. In his feelings and humor, he is exuberant, ”said Cosby’s artistic representative, Andrew Wyatt, to the Los Angeles Times.

According to Wyatt, the 83-year-old comedian wants to perform in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom and also intends to lead a campaign for justice reform and the “prison system” based on his own experiences.

In 2018, Cosby was sentenced to prison after a Pennsylvania judge found him guilty of a crime of sexual abuse against Canadian Andrea Constand. He became the first celebrity to be jailed thanks to the #MeToo movement.

Last week, the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturned that conviction due to a previous civil agreement that invalidates the trial and for which Cosby, who acknowledged the facts, compensated the victim.

Beyond his return to the stage, the comedian will try to capitalize on the media attention his case received with a book, written by Frederick Williams, in which he will narrate his time in prison, as well as the strategies used by his lawyers.

In addition, according to the Times, filmmaker Michelle Major is preparing a five-episode documentary on the life of Bill Cosby.

Cosby’s reputation is badly damaged as he has never been found innocent and his release from prison is based on a legal technicality about the pact the comedian reached with a Montgomery district attorney in 2005 to overturn the conviction.

The actor was sentenced in 2018 to a maximum of 10 years in prison, of which he had to serve at least three, for having sexually assaulted Constand, one of the more than 60 women who have denounced.

The victim was then the basketball coach for the Temple University girls’ team, where Cosby studied and of which he was a major donor.