Bill Cosby is released from prison after conviction for sexual assault is overturned – .

In April 2018, Billy cosby He was found guilty of several cases of sexual abuse, going from a beloved figure to an unwelcome presence in the American media. The scandal became gigantic thanks to the statements of his victims and for a time he was kept under house arrest until in September of the same year he was sentenced to 10 years in prison with an alternative to appeal; he had been formally accused since 2015. Today it is confirmed that the actor and comedian has left jail and is now free.

About 5 dozen women testified against Bill cosby in recent years, claiming that they were victims of sexual abuse. The most commented testimony is that of Andrea Constand, a former basketball player who spoke about the rape she was subjected to by the comedian in 2004 (via The Guardian):

The man I met as a mentor and friend drugged and sexually abused me. Instead of being able to run, jump, or actually do any movement, during the abuse I was left paralyzed and completely defenseless. I couldn’t move my arms or legs. He couldn’t speak or even stay conscious. I was completely vulnerable and powerless to protect myself. After the event, the shame was overwhelming. I felt completely alone, unable to trust anyone, including myself.

Now, just three years after the admission of Cosby to jail, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturns his conviction and releases him from prison in a surprising turn of events that has scandalized social media. According to Variety, the appeal resolution mentions that “unless Cosby confessed, there is insufficient credible and admissible evidence of any charge against the Mr. Cosby related to the incident of Constand that could be proven beyond reasonable doubt. “

The news outlet points out that Bill cosby He was released this Wednesday at 2:20 pm and was picked up by his team. It is important to mention that Andrea Constand went to the police since 2005, however, the Pennsylvania prosecutor at the time, Bruce castor, made the decision not to proceed legally against the Cosby. Time after, Beaver would be known as one of the closest attorneys of Donald trump during his second impeachment trial.

The Pennsylvania prosecutor on duty, Kevin steele, shared a statement regarding the release of Bill:

The majority decision of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court orders the release of William H. Cosby Jr. from state prison. He was found guilty by a jury and is now free on a procedural matter that is irrelevant to the facts of the crime. I want to congratulate Cosby victim Andrea Constand for her courage in coming forward and standing her ground during this long ordeal, as well as all the other women who have shared similar experiences. My hope is that this decision does not stop the reporting of sexual assaults by the victims.

Bruce emphasized a very relevant issue raised by the cases of people who bring charges of sexual abuse against highly influential individuals: “Prosecutors in my office will continue to follow evidence wherever and wherever it may lead. We still believe that no one is above the law, including the rich, famous and powerful. “

The CEO of the #MeToo organization, Tina Tchen, also shared a statement about the event, stating his complete disappointment at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision. He assures that the fight against famous sexual predators will not cease and that the suffering of the victims will not be in vain.

