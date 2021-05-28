Bill Cosby denied parole for not going to sex offender programs – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Actor Bill Cosby will not be paroled this year after refusing to participate in sex offender programs during his nearly three years in state prison in Pennsylvania.

Cosby, 83, has long said he will resist the programs and refuses to acknowledge any crime even if it means serving his 10-year prison sentence. This is the first year in which he was eligible for parole under the sentence of three to 10 years that was imposed upon him after being convicted in 2018.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said the decision was “appalling” and that Cosby “vehemently proclaims his innocence.”

Meanwhile, Cosby hopes that the Supreme Court, which heard his appeal in December, will reverse his sentence in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era. Cosby’s lawyers say the trial was flawed because five more accusers were able to testify to support the sexual assault complaint filed by a former manager of the Temple University basketball team. They also said the judge should not have let the jury hear the damaging testimony of Cosby’s accuser, Andrea Constand, presented in a civil lawsuit.

Photo: ap

Cosby is serving his sentence at the State Correctional Institute-Phoenix in Montgomery County. The case stems from a 2004 encounter with Constand at her residence near Philadelphia. The two had met in Temple, where Cosby was a longtime board member and used to visit campus. The Associated Press does not typically identify victims of sexual abuse without their consent, which has been given by Constand.

Following the May 11 decision, which began circulating Thursday, Constand posted a tweet that simply said “DENIED.”

Cosby broke racial barriers in Hollywood in the 1960s and had one of the most popular comedy shows, “The Cosby Show,” on television from 1986 to 1992.

