Bill Cosby denied parole after being accused of sexual assault

This is the first year his lawyers can ask the judge to release the actor on probation under the sentence of three to 10 years that was imposed after he was convicted of sexual abuse in 2018.

Crosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said the decision was “appalling” and that Cosby “vehemently proclaims his innocence.”

Bill Cosby (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Cosby hopes the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which heard his appeal in December, will reverse the sentence he received in the first MeToo-era celebrity trial.

Cosby’s attorneys allege that the trial was inconsistent because five more women were able to testify to support the sexual assault complaint filed by a former manager of the Temple University basketball team.