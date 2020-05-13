The deputy Jorge Fellipe Neto (PSD) presented a bill to the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj) to allow the State Federation of Rio de Janeiro (Ferj) to be authorized to resume the Carioca Championship with matches being held exclusively at Maracanã.

According to the text, the games of the tournament should be held without the presence of an audience and will need to follow the medical recommendations presented in the document called “Safe Game” and which was prepared by a commission set up by Ferj. In addition, matches may be broadcast by radio, TV and internet, according to the clubs’ decision.

“The period of social isolation we are going through, if on the one hand it is fundamental to contain the transmission of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, on the other hand it generates nervous tensions resulting from isolation. Football is a passion of the people of the State of Rio de Janeiro, and may become an important means of distraction, reducing the stress of isolation “, says the deputy in the justification of his project.

There is still no date for voting on the project by Alerj. And if it is approved, it will need to be sanctioned by Governor Wilson Witzel, who has already made public statements against the resumption of competitions in Rio.

The main clubs in the state, however, are divided on the matter. Last week, Ferj released a document favorable to the return of the tournament and which had the support of Flamengo and Vasco. Botafogo and Fluminense, on the other hand, did not sign the material.

Stage considered to receive the sequence of the Carioca Championship, Maracanã has part of its complex, the athletics stadium Célio de Barros, assigned to assist in the fight against the coronavirus, with hundreds of beds.

