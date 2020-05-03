One of the first things you notice when you start reading The Human Body, from Bill Bryson, is that you are not before the umpteenth book on the human body.

Yes, it is again a book about curiosities of our body, but after a few pages you realize that they are “more” curious curiosities than usual, better posed, better organized and, above all, told in order to make them clear to your mind. With a plus: every little time you have to smile, because Bryson, we already know, cultivates a fine irony.

Guide for curious

Bryson, then, does not stay on the surface of things. Yes, your pages are dotted with millions of trivial data, but if you grab a topic and dig into it, It is not limited to repeating what we see in other books or manuals: try to understand what it does there, what shape it has, why it is how it is, how it works in a way that you understand how it works.

The Human Body: Guide for Occupants (OTHERS NO FICTION)

It is the great ability that Bryson has to disseminate on any topic in all his books, whether it is history, language, travel or, as he already did in Brief history of almost everything, science.

In short, if you are lazy to read another book about the human body, about each of its parts, you must remove your prejudice with Bryson’s book. Only, as a preview, this small fragment that we have read about what all the elements would cost to build an average human being (in this case, the actor Benedict Cumberbatch):

Of course, the book has also been a source of inspiration for entries from Xataka Science, how: