The head coach of New England Patriots, Bill Belichick, admitted that the pin was difficult to leave Tom brady to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that now is the time to turn the page and focus on what they will do in the Draft of the National Football League (NFL).

The multi-champion coach admitted that in recent years they have formed a team that conforms to Tom brady, so that he could lead them to success, a situation that worked for them, with six Vince Lombardi trophies.

“In the past two decades, everything we did, every decision we made in terms of planning was important, as it was made with the idea of ​​how to do things better for Tom Brady,” he said via press conference call.

Also, the coach made it clear that the generation of quarterbacks in 2020 will be one of the best, because there are elements that have the ability to make the leap in quality to the professional league.

“There are certainly a lot of interesting players and guys who have very good arms, they can really throw the ball. There are some really athletic, others who have won many games and demonstrated their competitiveness and instinct. “

However, he warned that it will be difficult for the selected quarterback to adapt quickly to his system because it is different from college football, in addition to the training restrictions that have been implemented due to the Covid-19.

“Some of the systems they play in college are different from what we run or what traditional NFL systems would look like,” he said.

Actually Patriots features the veteran Brian Hoyer and the novice Jarrett Stidham as its pins, however, have held talks with some elements, such as Jordan Love, from the University of Utah.

