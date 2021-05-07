‘Bill and Ted save the universe’ – Better that than dying

Bill and Ted return to finally fulfill the destiny they were promised 30 years ago: Save the universe.

As if the years had not passed although in truth, they have passed for everyone equally. Ms, not all have felt the same as ‘Bill and Ted save the universe’, a sequel that although it takes nothing out of tune seen in session continues with ‘The amazing adventures of Bill and Ted’ and ‘The amazing journey of Bill and Ted’. Possibly the best we can say of any late sequel that despite time, the world or humanity is able to rekindle the flame of a legacy that it honors without shaming, as is the case.

Also, that she manages to assert herself and as we are, justify her existence regardless of nostalgia, the need to cash a good check or the pleasure of feeling important again. Like its predecessors, ‘Bill and Ted save the universe’ is a well-meaning, funky production whose goal in life comes down to making the world a better-sounding place for 90 minutes, whether it makes a lot of sense or not. “Verisimilitude is overrated”, said Angel Sanagustn in ‘Advantages of traveling by train’.

Again, an uncomplexed, pleasant and buffoonish nonsense for which it is difficult not to feel sympathy if time has also passed in equal measure for us, people and spectators. Better that than gouge out your eyes and die. If the two was something better than the one, the three is something better than the two once we assume that maybe it is all relative. Whatever it is, welcome back to this absurd surrealism that claims with such humility, modesty and shamelessness that after all, we all form a great family.

‘Bill and Ted save the universe’ It is a dignified and not very shameful “revival”, very much in keeping with what it refers to, this being obviously a factor to bear in mind: If it is what it is, at least in part, it is because of what it was and has been from then until now. A sympathetic return “to the past” to which in proportion to our past, it is possible, perhaps probable, to wish to correspond in some or no measure with a smile that not even Death in person can erase from his face, be it one of these days. or any other.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex