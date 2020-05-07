The return of the coolest and most extroverted musicians of cinema will return very soon, but they will not be alone, since this week has been announced a contest to appear in ‘Bill and Ted 3’, in which any fan can participate.

This third part will reunite Keanu Reeves with Alex Winter after almost 19 years, to once again portray their iconic characters, so to celebrate this, the production has released a call for fans of the saga to join in on their next big adventure.

Ed Solomon, writer of ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ published the link explaining all the requirements on his Twitter account to be able to compete for a few moments in the expected sequel.

Hey, we’d like to invite any and all Bill & Ted fans * to have a chance to be in Bill & Ted Face the Music. Just follow the link and have a blast! Https: //t.co/doGIELhUCd (* Offer good for non-fans, too .. but you’ll need to watch the movie to see if you made it, so .. your call.) Pic.twitter.com/TayUfComoE – Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) May 5, 2020

According to the contest requirements to be able to appear in ‘Bill and Ted 3’, You must make a video either alone or accompanied by playing the air guitar, that is, imitate as if you were playing a real instrument or you can simply dance to the rhythm of the song that is on the same link. The most creative and “crazy” will win the grand prize.

The deadline to send the video is until May 20, 2020, so you don’t have to waste time to be able to compete. This third part will hit theaters on August 21 of this year, if the Covid-19 pandemic does not alter its release date.