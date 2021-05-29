Bill and Melinda Gates study changes in their Foundation for their future stability after the divorce



The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation provides important resources for the study and solution of major world problems.

Photo: David Ryder / Getty Images

In a context in which the term of a marriage “irretrievably broken” is handled, this is good news because regardless of the announced divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, both are in the spirit of continuing to make the operation of their important Foundation viable.

Both philanthropists are discussing changes to the structure of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to add more governance and independence, as their imminent separation casts doubt on the direction of one of the world’s largest charities.

For nearly two decades, the two millionaires have jointly led the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and today they are trying to add a board of directors and hire outside directors, according to information from people familiar with the matter, released by The Wall Street Journal.

Sources note that Melinda French Gates has pushed for governance changes in the wake of the divorce petition to ensure the future stability of the foundation.

Mark Suzman, CEO of the Gates Foundation, told employees that is discussing with Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates the steps to follow to strengthen the sustainability and long-term stability of the Foundation.

Suzman noted that no decisions have yet been made, but assures that: “Bill and Melinda have reaffirmed their commitment to the foundation and continue to work together on behalf of our mission. These discussions are part of your prudent planning for the future. “

The Gates serve as co-chairs and trustees of the Foundation, while Suzman is responsible for day-to-day operations.. For his part, the renowned investor Warren Buffett, is also a trustee and participates in key issues of the foundation.

The couple ending a 27-year relationship. “We no longer believe that we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” the Gates said on Twitter. And in your divorce petition, French Gates said their marriage was “irretrievably broken”.

People close to the Gates have said the couple have been looking for ways to protect the Foundation’s reputation and work since they revealed they planned to divorce.

In 2020 the Gates Foundation had an endowment of $ 49.9 billion dollars. The philanthropic couple contributed $ 36.8 billion to the organization between 1994 and 2020. They invest money in more than two dozen different areas, such as polio eradication, infectious diseases, gender equality, American education, agricultural development. , the fight against climate change and research on Alzhaimer, among other important topics of global interest.

