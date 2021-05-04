Bill and Melinda Gates: How many children did the couple have?

Getty Images In this screenshot, Melinda Gates and Bill Gates speak during “One World: Home Together” presented by Global Citizen on April 18, 2020.

Bill and Melinda Gates during their marriage had three children together, two girls and a boy. His eldest daughter, Jennifer, is an accomplished equestrian. Her middle son is Rory, and the youngest is a daughter, named Phoebe.

Their oldest daughter, Jennifer Katharine Gates, is 25 years old and graduated from Stanford University. She is engaged, a medical student, and an accomplished equestrian. She calls herself “a lifelong learner,” according to Mercury News. Their son, Rory Gates, is 21 and their youngest daughter, Phoebe Gates, is 18. The Gates’ two youngest children remain out of the media spotlight.

Bill and Melinda Gates announced the end of their marriage in a tweet on Monday, May 3, 2021, saying that their children were already adults and that they can now grow up without the need for their parents.

1. Bill and Melinda Gates’ three children are now adults

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates have three children. The oldest, Jennifer Katharine Gates, is 25 years old and a graduate of Stanford University. Rory John Gates is 21 and Phoebe Adele Gates is 18.

Melinda Gates often shares photos of her children on Instagram. He shared a photo on Instagram for Thanksgiving of his three children when they were young, grouped around a pumpkin and smiling.

“I am grateful for these three and the positive side of the timeshare with them this year. I wish you and yours a healthy and hopeful vacation, ”he wrote.

He also shared a family photo on Thanksgiving 2019.

“There is much to be thankful for this year, but these four will always be at the top of my list,” he wrote. “From our family to yours: Happy Thanksgiving.”

He also shared a photo of the family in their younger years on Christmas 2019.

She wrote:

Christmas. It’s my favorite time of year, it always has been. Over the years, Bill and I have tried to keep the traditions we grew up with alive for our own families, while starting some of our own. One of them is something we call “closing the doors for Christmas.” As soon as the children are out of school for the holidays, we withdraw from our usual routines and spend that time with the family. The older and busier our children become, the more special that moment becomes. I am grateful that we can still allow ourselves to be present in the moments that matter and give this time of year the space in our hearts it deserves. May your vacation be filled with warmth, wonder, and time with your loved ones.

In February 2020, she shared a photo of three generations of women in her family in a post about equality.

“I love this photo of three generations of women in my family. It makes me think about how much the world has opened up for women throughout my mother and my life, and why it is so important to me to continue working for a more equitable future, ”she wrote.

2. His eldest daughter, Jennifer, is an equestrian expert and medical student.

Jennifer Gates often shares photos of her time competing in equestrian sports with her horse, Alex. She was featured on the cover of Equestrian Living in May 2019. The magazine visited Evergate Stables, her farm in Wellington, Florida. She is engaged to Nayel Nassar.

He continued to travel during the coronavirus pandemic and wrote about his experiences on Instagram on April 7, 2021.

“Alex,” he wrote. “A huge thank you and thank you to the team of amazing humans at @evergatestables who made this winter possible, safe, and fun for us. excited to cheer on the team this year ”.

He is in his second year of medical school, he wrote on Instagram last year.

“First year of medical school,” she wrote in April 2020. “While the last two months were a bit different than expected, I am very grateful to have met such an incredible group of colleagues and to have learned from doctors. and teachers this academic year. I’m already looking forward to the second year! “

Jennifer Gates posted on Instagram on September 18, 2019 to say that she received her white coat as a medical student and only had to pass a block exam.

“I am incredibly honored to receive my white coat today surrounded by those who have encouraged and inspired me to pursue this education and career. Grateful is an understatement, ”he wrote.

She announced her engagement to Nassar on January 29, 2020. Business Insider reported that she asked the question during a ski getaway and that Bill Gates was “completely thrilled” by the news.

“Nayel Nassar, you are unique,” he wrote on Instagram. “It absolutely surprised me this past weekend, surprising me in the most significant place of one of our many passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing, and loving together. Yes, a million times. AHHH !!! “

3. The two daughters of Bill and Melinda Gates are close and share their relationship on social media

Jennifer and Phoebe Gates seem to have a close relationship. Jennifer Gates often shares photos on social media that show a close relationship with her younger sister, who turned 18 on September 14, 2020.

“Happy birthday @moonstarsandshine! How lucky I am to have the most intelligent, charming, radiant and charismatic sister! We wish you the best day ever! ” Jennifer wrote to Phoebe on her 17th birthday.

Pheobe Adele Gates is kept out of the spotlight. Her Instagram page remains private even after she turns 18, and she hasn’t done many media interviews yet.

Jennifer Gates also wrote on Instagram about her mother for her birthday, calling her “the meanest, smartest, most compassionate, caring, caring, hilarious and wise human.”

4. Melinda Gates described her middle son, Rory, as a “feminist”

Melinda Gates posted on Instagram for her son’s 18th birthday in May 2017, describing Rory as “a feminist.”

“When my son Rory was born, I spent a lot of time imagining what this little person would be like and who he would be when he grew up. As we approach her 18th birthday, I have my answer. Rory is compassionate and curious. He is a great son and a loving brother. He has inherited his parents’ obsessive love for puzzles. And one of the things I am most proud of: Rory is a feminist. As he goes out into the world, I feel more optimistic than ever about the future his generation will build, ”he wrote.

Rory Gates, like her younger sister, is kept out of the spotlight. He has kept his Instagram page private and does not speak to the media about his personal life.

5. Bill and Melinda Gates signed a tweet announcing the end of their marriage after 27 years

A tweet signed by Bill and Melinda Gates announced that they decided to end their marriage after trying to save their relationship.

pic.twitter.com/padmHSgWGc – Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 3, 2021

The tweet read:

After much thought and hard work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the past 27 years, we have raised three amazing children and built a foundation that works around the world to enable all people to lead healthy and productive lives. We continue to share our belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe that we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.

On New Years Day 2020, they celebrated 26 years of marriage. To mark the occasion, Melinda Gates shared a photo of her with her husband, dancing and laughing together.

“New Years Day will always be very special to me, marking both a new year and an opportunity to celebrate being married to @thisisbillgates,” she wrote. “Today is 26, and I still marvel at how full a heart can be. Happy anniversary to the man who keeps me dancing my whole life. “

