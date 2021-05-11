Bill and Melinda Gates have argued about divorce since 2019

Bill Gates joins the list of divorced billionaires 0:35

New York (CNN Business) – Bill and Melinda Gates have been divorced for two years, according to The Wall Street Journal.

On Sunday, the newspaper reported that one of the factors in this 25-year divorce was the revelation that Bill Gates had spent time with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted child sex trafficker, according to people familiar with the matter and a former Foundation employee. Bill and Melinda Gates.

Melinda Gates had concerns about her husband’s relationship with Epstein as early as 2013, the former employee told The Wall Street Journal. She met with divorce attorneys in 2019, saying at the time that her marriage was “hopelessly broken,” according to Journal sources and documents the newspaper reviewed.

CNN Business contacted representatives for both Melinda and Bill Gates on Monday, seeking comment on the Journal’s report, but did not immediately receive responses.

The couple officially announced their separation on social media on May 3, saying, “We no longer believe that we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”

The Wall Street Journal had asked Bill Gates about his relationship with Epstein in a September 2019 interview. He said, “I met him. I had no business relationship or friendship with him.

On Friday, a spokeswoman for Bill Gates told the newspaper that she is standing by that 2019 statement and declined to comment further. Melinda Gates’ spokeswoman did not respond to questions from the newspaper about her reasons for seeking a divorce, she said.

Melinda Gates and her legal advisers had several calls in October 2019 after The New York Times reported that Bill Gates had met with Jeffrey Epstein on several occasions, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

That article in The New York Times said that “beginning in 2011, Bill Gates met with Jeffrey Epstein on numerous occasions, including at least three times at Epstein’s house in Manhattan, and at least once staying late hours. the night, “according to interviews with more than a dozen people familiar with the relationship and documents reviewed by the newspaper.

Bill Gates’ spokeswoman commented for that article that they had met to discuss philanthropy. “Bill Gates regrets meeting with Epstein and acknowledges that it was an error in judgment to do so,” the spokeswoman said.

Although Melinda Gates officially filed for divorce in Washington state last week, a separation contract already exists. This type of agreement is typical in the divorces of high-net-worth couples.