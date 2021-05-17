Bill and Melinda Gates end their marriage

Bill and Melinda Gates announce their divorce 0:31

(CNN Spanish) – The philanthropist and businessman Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, shared on social networks a joint statement with Melinda, who until now was his wife, announcing their separation: “After much thought and a lot of work in our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.

“We do not believe that we can continue to grow as a couple in this new phase of our lives,” they said.

“We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

Bill and Melinda were married on January 1, 1994 and have three children.

Together they have the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, created in 2000, which makes donations to charitable causes.

In 2005 both were named “Person of the Year”, along with singer Bono.

One of the most powerful… and charitable couples

The couple’s foundation has committed $ 53.8 billion to a wide range of initiatives related to global health, poverty alleviation and more, according to its website.

Bill Gates is one of the richest people in the world. His net worth was $ 137 billion in February, as ranked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bill, 65, and Melinda Gates, 56, met at Microsoft, a company that Bill Gates founded and where, at the time, he was serving as CEO. She started out as a product manager as the only woman in the first class of MBA graduates to join the company and eventually rose through the ranks to become a general manager of information products.

They met shortly after she joined the company in 1987, at a business dinner in New York.

Over the past year, the Gates, through their foundation, have been involved in the fight against covid-19 and in the effort to develop treatments and vaccines, and distribute them equitably around the world. As of December, the group had committed a total of $ 1.75 billion to the response to the global pandemic.

In March 2020, Bill Gates stepped down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway to “spend more time on his philanthropic priorities,” including work to address climate change.

Melinda Gates is also the founder of investment firm Pivotal Ventures, which confirmed the couple’s separation.

