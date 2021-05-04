Bill and Melinda Gates divorce after 27 years of marriage

Bill gates, founder of Microsoft and one of the wealthiest men in the world, announced his divorce from Melinda Gates, the afternoon of this Monday.

“After much thought and a lot of work in our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage”, established the tycoon, in a joint statement through his Twitter account.

“We do not believe that we can continue to grow as a couple in this new phase of our lives”they added.

“We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”, established the missive.

Bill and melinda They married in 1994 and since then they have devoted part of their time to philanthropy through their foundation.

The founder of Microsoft is 65 years old and Melinda 56.

The Melinda and Bill Gates Foundation It is the largest charitable institution in the world. In May 2020, they gave $ 300 million to the fight against the coronavirus.

To date, the Gates have donated 35.8 billion of Microsoft’s stock value to its founding. Both will continue to work in this company that has multiple charitable purposes.

According to Forbes, Bill Gates is the fourth richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $ 130.5 billion.

This divorce anticipates another of the millionaire separations worldwide, after the divorce of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, from MacKenzie, who immediately became the richest woman in the world.

In the past, Bill and Melinda had admitted that they had trouble differentiating personal life from work. It must be remembered that she was a director of the corporation.

It is unknown if there is a prenuptial agreement. It is known that before getting married, they deeply discussed whether it was convenient to get married or not, due to the high economic interests at stake.

Melinda Ann French was born in 1964 in Dallas, Texas. She began dating the CEO of Microsoft in 1987, after meeting in New York. In 1994 they were married in a private ceremony in Hawaii.

Melinda and Bill Gates have three children, Jennifer, Phoebe and Rory. The family reside in Xanadu 2.0, a private mansion near Lake Washington in Medina, Washington. The family also has an oceanfront residence in Del Mar, California.

