Bill and Melinda Gates announce their divorce

(CNN Spanish) – The philanthropist and businessman Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, shared on social networks a joint statement with Melinda, who until now was his wife, announcing their separation: “After much thought and a lot of work in our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.

“We do not believe that we can continue to grow as a couple in this new phase of our lives,” they said.

pic.twitter.com/padmHSgWGc – Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 3, 2021

“We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”