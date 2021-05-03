Bill and Melinda Gates announce their divorce

(Reuters) – Billionaire Bill Gates and Melinda Gates said in a joint statement on Monday that they have made the decision to end their marriage.

“After much thought and hard work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the two said in a statement posted on Bill Gates’ official Twitter account.

“We no longer believe that we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” the statement said.

(Report by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)