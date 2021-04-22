Bill Algeo vs. Ricardo Ramos rescheduled for UFC Fight Night on May 22

After being removed just days after UFC Vegas 24 by protocols of COVID-19, the fight between Bill Algeo and Ricardo Ramos already has a new date. The two will meet at UFC Fight Night of the May 22nd.

The new date was revealed by MMA Junkie the afternoon of this Wednesday.

Richard had a scheduled match in front of Zubaira Tukhugov on UFC Vegas 21, but his rival was injured and a last-minute replacement could not be found.

Bouquets, comes from being knocked out by Lerone Murphy in his last fight. Defeat which ended with a two-win streak. Before that fight, he subdued the Uruguayan Luiz Eduardo Garagorri on UFC Sao Paulo, a victory would give him some peace of mind.

Algeo, will be looking to get his first winning streak in the Octagon. In his last fight, he beat Spike Carlyle by unanimous decision in UFC On ESPN 18. Before that fight, he lost his debut, facing Ricardo Ramos on UFC Vegas 8.

UFC Fight Night of May 22nd It will be held in a place to be defined.