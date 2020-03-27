The crisis caused by the coronavirus was an astronomical gain for this American businessman

Despite the inactivity caused by the global crisis due to the coroanvirus pandemic, it has hit the economy of several industries. There is a subject who, with an investment of $ 27 million, amassed a fortune of $ 2.6 billion, his method, made defensive coverage bets.

William Allbert Ackman He is an American businessman from New York who studied at the prestigious Harvard University, where he earned a master’s degree in business administration. In 1993 he was co-founder of the Gotham Partners fund, where he was an investment manager, later he founded his current company Pershing Square Capital Management.

With a fortune of 1,500 million dollars, it occupies number 941 in the list prepared by Forbes magazine.

According to The Wall Street Journal, as of Tuesday’s close, Ackman’s fund clients were credited with a 7.9 percent gain in March.

Pershing Square applied credit protection on high yield and investment grade bond indices for the purpose of massive profits. In this way, assets increase in value as the probability of corporate default increases. After the measures put in place to combat Covid-19 that affected the economy, the ratings of corporate bonds were down, at which point investors thought the worst.

Defensive hedging operations known in English as Credit Protection, are options linked to the perception of the solvency of companies to pay their debts.