Biles brilliantly ensures his presence at Tokyo 2020 with Sunisa Lee

Everything was normal for the American gymnast Simone biles, who at 24, ensures second Olympic presence after getting the ticket to be in Tokyo 2020.

He had practically already won it since last Friday on the first day of the United States selective qualifying championship for Tokyo 2020, but it was necessary that the calendar be fulfilled with the second and in the same Biles did not give the option of any kind of surprise.

On the contrary, the reigning world and Olympic gymnastics champion secured her place in Tokyo by easily winning the events that were held this Sunday night.

Biles did it with a total of 118,098 points that gave her one of two automatic tickets to Tokyo 2020, where she will compete next month and try to become the first gymnast in more than 50 years to win consecutive Olympic golds.

Sunisa Lee also achieved the second automatic pass with a record of 115,832 points., while posting the highest scores on the beam and uneven bars and actually scoring higher overall than Biles on the night.

Jordan Chiles, who hasn’t dropped 24 routines in 2021, something even Biles can’t tell, is also heading to Tokyo two years after it looked like his elite career might be in jeopardy.

Grace McCallum completes the team of four women after placing fourth during testing.

MyKayla Skinner, substitute in 2016, will attend as a specialist. The 24-year-old will be a threat to the medal in the vault.

Kayla DiCello, Kara Eaker, Leanne Wong, and Emma Malabuyo They will act as alternates.

Biles’ teammates will have a place in the front row of what promises to be one of the biggest shows of the Games.

Biles will arrive in Tokyo as the face of his sport, the American delegation and perhaps the Olympic movement. He has become more than just a gymnastics star since his coronation in Rio in 2016.

His constant excellence, his last second place in a meeting came more than nine years ago, combined with his charisma and his routines of pushing possibilities have driven in the company of Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt, athletes whose dominance on the world stage has made them in olympic icons.

Despite the postponement of the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus pandemic, Biles is in better shape than ever and he showed it by being spectacular on Friday.

Not so much, at least by her remarkable standards, in front of an attendance of more than 20,000 people inside The Dome at America’s Center, in St. Louis, who cheered her every time she stepped onto the podium.

Although she had some deficiencies, which she herself recognized immediately with anger and even tears, but nothing changed for her followers who dismissed her with a great ovation.

He has three weeks to rage and perfect his commitment to making history and also to assimilate that he is returning to the Olympic Games.

“And I’m fine, it’s just that I can’t believe the time has come. Five years have passed. I’m grateful for everything that has happened to me,” said the American gymnastics star.

Biles had the highest score of the night in the balance beam with 15,133 and in jumping with 15,466..

“I feel like I’m going to remember to be in bounds on the floor, get all my credit on the beam, and be here with three of my teammates,” Biles stated at the conclusion of her participation. “It has been a marvel.”

Biles won five medals in Rio de Janeiro 2016. She could do the same in Tokyo. And Lee also has the opportunity to return home with a handful of medals.

The 18-year-old from Minnesota is a marvel on the uneven bars, one of the few gymnasts on the planet who can beat Biles herself in the test.

His series of intricate connections, all made with a fluidity and grace that make him seem effortless, are among the most difficult in the sport.

Lee faced an Achilles tendon injury that led to a slow start to the 2021 competitive season.

Those days are over. Lee, who will be the first American Hmong at the Olympics, finished a strong runner-up to Biles in the nationals earlier this month and seems to be getting stronger with each passing week.

Jade carey Arizona also has a closed Olympic berth after winning a nominative award based on his World Cup performances. Carey will compete as an individual, which means that he will not be part of the team competition.

The Americans will be heavily favored to win their third consecutive Olympic title and their talent pool is so deep that the selection committee is basically only naming the score if the United States is close to their A game.