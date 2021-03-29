Bildu and Podemos criticize the sale of Euskaltel, which the Basque Government defends

Bilbao, Mar 29 (EFE) .- The two main opposition groups in the Basque Parliament, EH Bildu and Podemos, have criticized the sale of Euskaltel to MásMóvil and have announced that they will ask for political responsibilities, while the Basque Government has defended it .

After announcing the friendly offer from MásMóvil to buy Euskaltel last night, the Basque Government has ratified its support for the operation, while the left-wing opposition has opposed it.

From the main Basque opposition party, EH Bildu, the reproaches have come: its general coordinator, Arnaldo Otegi, has criticized the management on Twitter, and its parliamentarian Iker Casanova has said that it is “a scandal that should have consequences” and that they will demand political responsibilities.

For Otegi, “in the middle of the digitalization era, instead of investing in a public company like Euskaltel in the future, the PNV came up with the idea of ​​privatizing it by going public” (in 2015).

“It ceased to be public but they told us that its roots were assured. Today we already know that neither one nor the other. What managers!”, Otegi has proclaimed.

Similarly, the parliamentary spokesperson for Elkarrekin Podemos, Miren Gorrotxategi, has opined that the Euskaltel takeover bid “is the latest in a long list of bad news for Basque sovereignty. The sale of public companies means losing decision-making capacity in the future , even more so in a strategic and future sector such as telecommunications “.

On the other hand, sources from the Basque Government have defended the operation as it is “a joint decision that allows the Basque Country to gain muscle in technological capabilities and digitization opportunities”.

The president of the Basque employer Confebask, Eduardo Zubiaurre, in statements in Euskadi Irratia, has framed the operation in “the need to face the new technological challenges of the future”.

