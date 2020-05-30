UEFA is studying how to reorganize Euro 2021. The highest body of European football delayed its Executive Committee until June 17 after learning that three cities, one of them may be Bilbao, they are putting down the organization of an event that looms large after the coronavirus pandemic.

The Euro Cup was planned as the most ambitious in history with the presence of 12 venues for the event. However, its postponement to 2021 due to the global health crisis has caused three of them to ask for a rethink of the conditions to the point of thinking about abandonment with the Biscayan capital at the helm.

Every time there more concern in the city for the lack of a response from the City Council to a question that has been asked to answer in court. By law, the local PNV authority has time to respond for up to a month, but it has been nine days since a request was made and no one has shown signs of life when the usual thing is that it appears a week to respond.

The City Council, the most interested in organizing the Euro Cup Due to its great economic benefits, he has not come out to say anything and that is surprising. On Thursday there was a meeting of all political groups in the City Hall, but coincidentally could not speak of the hot topic of the Eurocup by not entering the agenda.

This silence makes many uncomfortable and partly resides in the fact that Bilbao was never 100% involved in the organization of the Eurocup. It was a self-gift that Ángel María Villar made at twilight of his mandate as head of the Spanish Football Federation and the city he was never convinced that it was for the best, given that the Spanish team was going to play three games at the San Mamés headquarters.

Not in vain, the reform of the Athletic de Bilbao stadium in 2013 was linked to the presence of a tournament of that caliber in the city. Villar complied by getting Bilbao into Euro 2020, but what many did not want or expect was that this would mean that Spain would play its games there. UEFA authorized this in late 2017 and the conflict began to arise.

It must be remembered that for more than half a century the national team has not played in any game in Basque landsSpecifically, it was on May 31, 1967, when San Mamés hosted a 2-0 victory against ours with goals from Gento and Grosso.

The poorly thought believe that Bilbao has seen the opportunity to avoid the bitter drink that its city is filled with Spanish flags and national police. The consistory, dominated with an iron hand by the PNV since democracy was restored, knows that, if it is avoided, it will make its voters very happy and That is why they have stated that a solution they would like is for Spain to play in another venue.

In the Federation, they hope that Bilbao does not leave them bad for a political issue – there is also a lot of money at stake. The ‘Bilbao 2020 Eurocopa Honi Ez’ platform has been making noise against the event for months on social networks and they had even organized a macromanifestation for March 28 to prevent it from being played in the city. The pandemic suspended that claim, but it seems that they have been heard.

Bilbao had until April 30 to send a letter to UEFA with its position on the tournament and everything indicates that we will have to wait to know what is really happening in this strange silence. We will see what happens with the tickets – all sold for the matches in Spain -, the hotels and royalty payments for hosting the Euro Cup. This mess can be expensive for more than one.