Bilbao, pending the UEFA decision

04/09/2021 at 6:39 PM CEST

Bilbao’s participation as the venue in the next European Championship to be held this summer is still up in the air. After the information from the RFEF last Wednesday, in which it questioned the capacity of the Biscayan capital, it is now UEFA that comes into play.

Bilbao, along with Munich, Rome and Dublin have not been ratified by the European body and have until April 19 to provide additional information on their plans. “On that date, final decisions will be made on the holding of the matches in these four venues” and more information will be communicated to those who have purchased tickets at them, the agency said in a statement.

Last Wednesday, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) reported that it saw public assistance to the stadium unfeasible San Mamés of Bilbao during the Eurocopa due to the sanitary conditions established by the Basque Government, denies to have agreed them and considers them “impossible to fulfill”.

“It is false that the RFEF has participated or agreed with the Basque Government these sanitary conditions, which are impossible to fulfill. Yesterday the set of requirements that the Basque Government imposes for the presence of the public in the Eurocopa were received and from the first moment He made him see the impossibility of acceptance by the RFEF “, is specified in a statement from the federative body.

Some information that represents a ‘handicup’ for Bilbao, since UEFA has stated that in case of doubt and in this context of a pandemic, the arguments of the organizing countries will prevail. Another option is that the qualifying rounds take place without an audience, although UEFA also announced that those venues where the participation of fans is possible could prevail.

Despite the opinion of the RFEF, the Bilbao City Council, according to ‘Radio Euskadi’, insisted that it could guarantee the 25% of the public required by the European body and hopes that the vaccination process will improve the epidemiological situation for the month June when the Euro should be held. Therefore, now we have to hope that Bilbao’s arguments are capable of convincing UEFA.