Bilbao is in danger as the venue for the European Championship

04/07/2021 at 9:39 PM CEST

The city of Bilbao It is in danger as the venue for Euro 2021 due to the complicated conditions for there to be an audience in the stands of the stadium Athletic club due to the sanitary conditions established by the Basque government.

The RFEF, in a four point statement which he has made public this Wednesday, assures that he has not participated with the Basque Government in the sanitary conditions because “they are impossible to comply with.”

He added that “yesterday – on Tuesday – the set of requirements that the Basque Government imposes for the presence of the public in the Eurocup was received and from the first moment they were made to see the impossibility of acceptance by the RFEF“.

In the second point, he states that “the requirement to have 60% of the population vaccinated in the Basque Country and the rest of Spain before June 14, or a figure that does not exceed 2% of the beds in the UCIS occupied by COVID for the date of the matches, they are impossible objectives to fulfill and will end, therefore, in the absence of public “.

The RFEF adds that “there are seven conditions imposed by the Basque Government and they are also cumulative and are, clearly, impossible to comply with. Therefore, the decision that UEFA makes once this document has been analyzed will not be the responsibility of the RFEF., since we have warned of it and thus we have stated it “.

Finally, the Federation states that “based on the principle of equality and in defense of the Bilbao headquarters, will support this initiative of the Basque Government, if these same conditions were also accepted in any of the other host cities of the Eurocup, an issue that today we see unlikely. “