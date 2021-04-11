Bilbao collapses for the Eurocup and La Cartuja wins whole over Madrid

The continuity of Bilbao as the venue of the Eurocup is on the tightrope after everything points to that San Mamés will not be able to host public at the meeting, as recently assured by the president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales. UEFA plans replace those venues that before the next 19 they do not expose their protocols to allow the public to enter the stands in view of a tournament as normal as possible.

Bilbao, Rome, Munich and Dublin These are the cities that have not yet confirmed the admission of fans to the stadiums, so the federations of those countries may have to offer an alternative if they want to continue being one of the twelve venues of the tournament. More imminently, he points out that the Spanish and the Irish will do so.

According to El Confidencial, Rubiales has already decided that it is Seville the new Spanish headquarters in the event that Bilbao cannot be confirmed as such for the European Championship. Specifically, in the La Cartuja Stadium that since the ex-footballer’s tenure has become the center of the most important matches in Spanish football (Cup finals, Super Cup …).

A surprising decision since until the last hours Madrid and the Wanda Metropolitano had all the ballots to be the substitutes for Bilbao and San Mamés as venues. The connection of the capital with the rest of the continent, the hotel offer and the conditions of the Atlético de Madrid stadium with respect to the Sevillian made us think that there would be no doubts in the decision.

“If UEFA gave us a month, we would choose Madrid, but right now it would be damaging to the PSOE”

However, the latest information revealed by the aforementioned medium suggests that the decision could have a political background. The closeness of Luis Rubiales to the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has ignited speculation that Avoid benefiting Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the face of the elections to the Community of Madrid of the next 4-M. “If UEFA gave us a month, we would choose Madrid, but right now it would hurt the PSOE“, sources close to Rubiales assured El Confidencial.