Bilbao Basket’s next three games postponed after a positive third

04/29/2021 at 12:39 PM CEST

The next three RETAbet Bilbao Basket matches, which were to face Herbalife Gran Canaria, San Pablo Burgos and Urbas Fuenlabrada, have been postponed after detecting a third positive case for covid in the Bilbao squad.

As reported by the Basque club in the PCR tests to which the team was subjected yesterday, Wednesday, a new one was registered by covid that joins the already known of Regimantas Miniotas last week and the one announced last Tuesday.

“Following the established protocol, all the members of the first team must remain at home for the next ten days, so ACB has postponed the sports commitments scheduled for the next few days,” confirmed Bilbao Basket.

The postponed games, all in Miribilla, are those that were going to face Alex Mumbrú’s team with Herbalife Gran Canaria, tomorrow Friday at 6.30 pm; the San Pablo Burgos, this Sunday, May 2, at 5:00 p.m.; and the Urbas Fuenlabrada, on Sunday 9 also at 5:00 p.m.

The ACB has announced that “in the next few days” it will announce the new dates “for the recovery of these matches and the global fit of the calendar” whose regular league ends on May 16.