Bilbao Basket seals salvation with forcefulness

05/23/2021 at 2:54 PM CEST

EFE

The RETAbet Bilbao Basket sealed with a resounding victory over the Joventut de Badalona in Miribilla, by 94-73, his stay in the ACB, which was more than complicated just ten days ago.

Since then, when, just out of confinement due to a covid outbreak in its squad, it was almost down after also falling at the Bilbao Arena against Herbalife Gran Canaria, the Basque team had to win three of the four games that had been postponed and wait to what the Estudiantes, the team that has finally descended, fell on Friday on his court against Hereda San Pablo Burgos.

If Estudiantes have won that match, the team of Alex Mumbrú He would have played this Sunday down, but the college team gave them one more life and ‘the men in black’ took advantage of it with one of their best games of the season.

Although the victory of Bilbao Basket It was coral, especially the Greek base Ioannis Athinaiou (11 points and 17 valuation), Ondrej Balvin (10 and 8 rebounds), the key player of the season, the exteriors John jenkins (13), Jaylon brown (11 and Quentin serron (10 and +20 on the court) and a Arnoldas Kulboka (11) resurrected at the end of the championship.

Vladimir Brodziansky (24 and 31) and Ferran Bassas (11, 6 assists and 24) led a ‘Penya’ who did not play anything and who already knew that she finished seventh no matter what happened.

If the last game of Bilbao Basket against Real Madrid had started with an accident, with the blow to Jenkins’ eyebrow after a head clash with Alex Tyus, in today’s game the incident occurred before it started.

And it was also another clash of heads. This time between Against Tomic and Nenad Dmitrijevic, who suffered a head injury, had to be taken to the locker room on a stretcher to be treated, did not return until a few minutes before the break and played the game.

Oblivious to this, the local team started focused and successful to place an exciting 9-0 with two triples Jenkins and one of Serron.

Although that start was not useful to ‘the men in black’ because Joventut did not flinch, reacted and turned the scoreboard at the end of the first quarter launched by Brodziansky (15-19).

To six points went the ‘Penya’ with a basket at the beginning of the second quarter of Tomic (15-21) that lit some local alarms that began to deactivate Athinaiou with an important triple. It would not be the only one who would.

The Greek’s next would be the one that would definitely put his teams ahead on the scoreboard (26-25); and another triple, this one Hakanson, gave 6 points of advantage to a Bilbao Basket that seemed to start to escape.

But Jenkins’ third foul and a 0-4 with baskets by Parra and Tomic (31-29) reminded those of Mumbrú that they should still work a victory that, however, began to be confirmed with the subsequent 10-0 (31-29) before the free throw of Brodziansky that left the 41-30 with which the rest was reached.

It was the beginning of the end of Joventut in the match and the certification of the Bilbao Basket in the ACB, since those in black, already supported by the more than probable victory, freed themselves and began to score and score baskets as they had rarely done throughout the course.

This, added to the visiting mistake, caused a happy ending to the meeting for a team that went above 30 points in the third quarter (75-44) and ended up sealing the permanence with a resounding 94-73.

Data sheet

94 – RETAbet Bilbao Basket (15 + 26 + 34 + 19): Hakanson (10), Jenkins (10), Serron (13), Kulboka (11) and Balvin (10) -starting five-; Athinaiou (11), Brown (11), Reyes (6), Miniotas (6), Toté (2), Kljajic (4) and Dos Anjos.

Coach: Alex Mumbrú.

73 – Joventut Badalona (19 + 11 + 14 + 29): Bassas (11), Ribas (4), Parra (6), Morgan (5) and Brodziansky (24) -starting five-; Ventura (6), Dawson (2), López-Arostegui (2), Tomic (9), Parrado (2) and Busquets (2).

Coach: Cales Durán.

Partial: 15-19, 41-30 (rest); 75-44 and 94-73 (final).

Referees: Emilio Pérez, Vicente Bultó and Joaquín García. Without eliminated.

Incidents: Match day 38 of the Endesa League played at the Bilbao Arena in Miribilla without an audience due to health restrictions due to the covid pandemic.