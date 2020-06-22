First meeting of Matchday 3 of Group A of the ACB League. The Retabet Bilbao Basket has been imposed on Iberostar Tenerife for a result of 70-78, and therefore adds his first point of the group stage. The Canaries, on the contrary, remain last with three defeats, and are practically eliminated from the competition.

The most outstanding players of the Basque team have been Emir Sulejmanovic, who has achieved a double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Jonathan Rousselle, with 13 points and 5 assists. Nick Zeisloft’s great performance, with 22 points and 6-10 in triples, was not enough for Tenerife to achieve their first victory.