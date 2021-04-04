Bilbao: an Athletic fan jumps into the void from a traffic light and hits the ground

The streets of Bilbao were filled, despite restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, with thousands of fans of the Athletic club in the hours leading up to the start of the end of the King’s Cup 2020, of this Saturday, April 3, which measures the Biscayan with the eternal rival, the Real society. In the whirlpool of euphoria and constant encouragement for his team, a fan of the Athletic Bilbao he jumped into the void from the top of a traffic light, waiting for someone to hold him, but with the consequence of a strong blow against the ground that did not prevent him from getting up and continuing to sing along with the rest of the fans.