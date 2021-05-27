Bikes and scooters gain prominence in Valencia after the pandemic in the face of the car crash

The call micromobility, which refers to light modes centered on the bicycle and personal mobility vehicles (VMP, mainly scooters), advances in Valencia in parallel to the private car drop. It is the main conclusion that is drawn when comparing the data for the second week of May this year with the same period in 2019, the year before the pandemic, that is, with normal activity and with the presence of tourists. The sharp fall in 2020 due to confinement and restrictions causes the year-on-year comparison to distort, both in the fall compared to 2019 and in the increases in 2021.

Thus, the statistics of the Sustainable Mobility Service of the Valencia City Council confirm the increased travel on bike lanes of the city, with especially notable growth in the case of cycling axes leading to the cycling ring, such as those of Ruzafa streets (35%), Alicante (28%), Puente de las Artes (24%), Guillem de Castro-Sanchis Bergón (17%), Xàtiva-Ruzafa (16%) and Xàtiva-Convento Jerusalem (15%).

As for the most used during the second week of May compared to the same one in 2019, the list leads the Xàtiva-Ruzafa section (6,739 steps a day on average), followed by Xàtiva-Convento Jerusalen, with 6,106. They are followed by Guillem de Castro-Jesús (5,532), Colón-Félix Pizcueta (5,044), Colón Conde de Salvatierra (4,659) and Guillem de Castro-Lepanto (4,585). Only two of the 21 most representative bike lanes lose users compared to 2019: Colón-Conde Salvatierra and av. from Puerto-Consuelo, both with a slight drop of 1%.

On the other hand, and in parallel, the displacements of the private motorized traffic through the city they descend in most of the roads analyzed during the same week of May compared to 2019. In six of the eight accesses to Valencia from towns in the metropolitan area, the circulation of cars decreases, and the same happens in 15 of the 17 main avenues.

Especially striking is the traffic crash on Calle Colón (40%) after the reform of the road plan that left in 2020 a single lane for cars and double lane for buses due to the reorganization in the center after the pedestrianization of the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. This central road goes from an average daily intensity of 18,407 motorized vehicles during the second week of May 2019 to 10,992 in 2021.

Other notable falls occur in the Giorgeta overpass (between San Vicente and Ausiàs March, 16%) and between 13% and 10% in Giorgeta (San Vicente-Jesús) and Pintor Benedito (from Jesús to Plaza de Spain).

However, there is also a significant increase in the entrance to València through Alboraya (avenida de l’Orxata), of 19%, up to 39,759 daily steps, as well as in the Gran Vía Marqués del Turia (between the Aragón bridge and Hernán Cortés, from 13) and in Maestro Rodrigo (between the Campanar bridge and Valle de la Ballestera, from 10%). The busiest accesses continue to be those of the avenues Ausiàs March (110,225) and del Cid (106,625), although they experience falls of 5% and 8% respectively.

The “boom” of personal mobility

Although municipal statistics do not disaggregate by type of vehicle to measure the use of bike lanes, everything indicates that the boom in scooters is, to a large extent, behind the high increases in bicycle lanes. This type of mobility, which was already emerging before the pandemic, is increasing, in the face of the decrease in cars and the slow recovery of public transport.

Grezzi: “The benefit is individual and collective”

“The experience applied at the international level in the last decades already proved that the measures we were taking in Valencia to favor a transition from urban displacements from motorized vehicles to bicycles and other means of micromobility were the correct ones”, affirms the councilor of Sustainable Mobility, Giuseppe Grezzi. However, he adds that it does not hurt “to verify with data like these that, if the necessary security and comfort conditions are met, people not only do not complain, but also celebrate being able to choose to move in a more optimal way.”

In his opinion, “this is the main reason for the change in trend: more and more people are opting in terms of mobility for what is best for them, for time (because they go faster) and for economy (because it costs them less and they can put that money they don’t lose in the maintenance of great vehicles to other things) “.

On a large scale, this dynamic also “benefits the entire city, because we can breathe better air, but also because that money that used to go to gasoline and insurance is in many cases destined to the local microeconomy. The benefit of the Sustainable mobility, as has always been said, is individual and collective, “he says.