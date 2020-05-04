Continuing a tradition that extends to more than five years, motorcyclists from the Comarca Lagunera carried out last weekend the annual delivery of toys and pantries to children in the region who are in a vulnerable situation.

SOLIDARITY

Taking the necessary sanitary precautions that have been imposed due to the global pandemic, the lagoon “bikers” led by Juan Carlos Parga yesterday delivered various items to children, so that they did not go unnoticed on Children’s Day. The precautions were extreme during this activity, on the part of the motorcyclists, since they went house by house to deliver the articles, toys and pantries that the “biker” community itself gathered during the previous weeks and which were given to the task disinfect to avoid health risks.

The toys and pantries were delivered by the motorcyclists themselves, in around 150 homes of the La Crisis, Vizcaya and Benito Juárez ejidos, belonging to the municipality of Matamoros, Coahuila. These communities are visited every few months by the La Laguna biker community, celebrating Christmas, the Day of the Holy Kings and Children’s Day, but this time the coexistence, the piñata, the walks in motorcycle, all to contribute to maintaining a healthy distance and, incidentally, invite the little ones to stay at home.

Some of the motorcycle groups that participated in this noble event were: Fantasmas de Francisco I. Madero, AMMOT Laguna, Tortugas del Desierto, Dreamers MC, Cobras, Hermandad Biker de Torreón, Ovejas Negras 69, Sinvergüenzas, Deformez, Renegados, Dogos MC , Gangsters and Black Souls.

