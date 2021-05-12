Biker demonstration against the position of the DGT

“For the right to life, for the right to security, for the right to freedom of movement, so that the law is complied with once and for all and our public administrations respect the legal system, we demonstrate” – IMU (Union International for the Defense of Motorcyclists)

We recently spoke in an article on the subject of Airbag vests and the fierce fight that is happening from IMU (International Union for the Defense of Motorcyclists) to try not to be a mandatory equipment (although recommended). Yesterday we knew that a national demonstration will be held on June 13 to put pressure on this and many other (and critical) issues directly related to the life safety of all those motorcycle users in our country.

Personally, I think it is important to go to this demonstration and echo it because the issues included in the manifesto affect us all and with something as sensitive as our security.

Having said this, I would like to capture the points collected in the organization’s manifesto. They are as follows:

All guardrails are protected with protection systems for motorcyclists following the dictates of article 14 of the Constitution on non-discrimination.That the road and street surface guarantee safety of rolling on our public roads, maintaining the legally established structural and friction uniformity and adequate cleaning.That road markings guarantee safety rolling on our public roads, maintaining the appropriate level of friction.That all dangers are properly signaled and in compliance with the law.That the DGT stop harassing motorcyclists by trying to impose ballast measures on the use of motorcycles, making it difficult to access our means of personal mobility. That the DGT and the rest of the competent public administrations in matters of security surveillance vial, Also watch out for legal breaches related to the poor state of conservation of the roads.That the investigation of traffic accidents be improved, identifying the real direct or indirect factors of our accidents to determine the preventive measures adapted to the reality of the circumstances. We request a protocol for the investigation of traffic accidents for all police forces and the unification of the training of investigators. prosecute those responsible who, having the obligation to maintain the road in the best possible road safety conditions, do not restore road safety (Article 385.2 of the Penal Code). That municipalities recognize the motorcycle as a highly efficient means of transport, allowing its use in low-emission areas.

We also ask that:

I know increase speed on motorways to 130 km / h Following the considerations of 16 countries of the European Union and the unification of the criteria, the General Traffic Regulations are reformed. allowing the use of intercoms in protective helmets and driving on the practicable shoulder in cases of static congestion of traffic at moderate speeds. VAT on security equipment for motorcyclists. Reduce the payment for the use of toll roads for motorcycles, not equating them to passenger cars and establishing them on a lower scale and proportional to the wear and tear derived from their facilities.

And finally, having listened to the intentions of our public administrations, we request that:

Do not implant as mandatory use of airbag equipment.Removal of section 3, of component 1 of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan for the creation of a “Transport Mobility and Financing Law” Not establishing tolls or any payment for the use of conventional roads and highways, reminding our public administrations that they charge complaints, fees and taxes sufficient to pay for their maintenance, derived from the use and management of vehicles.

This demonstration will take place in (for now)25 cities of the national territory, the list so far is as follows, although could be expanded in the next few days:

Andalusia:

• Cadiz

• Cordoba

• Grenade

• Malaga

• Jaén.

• Seville

Aragon:

• Zaragoza

Asturias:

• Gijón.

Balearic Islands (Islands):

• Palma de Mallorca.

Canary (Islands)

• The Gran Canarian palms.

Cantabria:

• Santander.

Catalonia:

• Barcelona

• Girona

Valencian Community:

• Alicante

• Valencia

• Castellón

Castile and Leon:

• Lion.

• Valladolid.

Estremadura:

• Merida.

Galicia:

• Vigo.

The Rioja:

• Logroño.

Madrid:

• Madrid

Basque Country:

• Donostia

Autonomous cities:

• Ceuta.

• Melilla.