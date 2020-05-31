BRASILIA – Four days after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) closed the siege on the “hate office” and seized documents, computers and cell phones at the addresses of 17 people, President Jair Bolsonaro wrote on Sunday, 31, that the existence of a group of allies participating in a network of attacks on social networks “is the biggest fake news invented by the press”.

As revealed by Estadão in September last year, the “hate office” is installed within the structure of the president’s office. The performance of the group is investigated by the STF investigation that investigates threats, offenses and the spread of fake news against members of the Court and their families.

In determining the search and seizure operation, which targeted businessmen and bloggers from Bolsonar, Minister Alexandre de Moraes defined the “hate office” as a “criminal association”.

“The evidence collected and the expert reports presented in these records point to the real possibility of the existence of a criminal association, referred to in the statements of parliamentarians as ‘hate office’, dedicated to the dissemination of false news, offensive attacks on various people, to the authorities and to the Institutions, among them the Supreme Federal Court, with flagrant content of hatred, subversion of the order and incentive to break institutional and democratic normality “, wrote Moraes.

As reported by the Estadão last Saturday, the advance of the investigation should reach the core close to Bolsonaro. Commander of the “hate office”, councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) was not the target of last week’s Federal Police operation. The expectation of members of the STF is that, if at first Moraes chose to focus on the operational tentacles of the group, the son of the President of the Republic should be reached already in the final stage of the investigation, with further investigations. The political calculation that is being made is that the involvement of bigger names in this stage could compromise the work.

Financing. The “hate office” has also been targeted by the Federal Audit Court (TCU). Deputy Attorney Lucas Furtado filed a representation for the Court of Auditors to analyze whether the action of the group of employees is financed by public resources. In the representation, the prosecutor classified the “hate office” as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), which works with the contribution of public and business resources.

“Until now, Folha, Globo, Estadão … did not mention a single fake news produced by this ‘cabinet’. On the other hand, this same rotten media produces, on a daily basis, dozens of fake news against the President,” wrote Bolsonaro.

This Sunday, the Estadão informed that the most advanced cells of this ideological group maintain the inflamed digital militancy and operate in Ceará, Paraná, Minas Gerais and São Paulo. In a kind of franchise, each regional nucleus has advisers based in offices of the Chamber of Deputies and in Legislative Assemblies to move pages for the dissemination of fake news and virtual lynching of government opponents.

One of the most structured centers, “Endireita Fortaleza” even has friends in the special advisory office of President Jair Bolsonaro, on the third floor of the Planalto. The cell was not the target of the Federal Police operation last Wednesday, but it came under investigation due to the degree of engagement on social networks and connections with influential government figures.

TSE. The president also commented on the actions of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) investigating his 2018 electoral campaign. The possibility of these actions being “boosted” with the Supreme Court’s fake news inquiry has already lit up the warning sign at the Planalto Palace. The PT asked the rapporteur of the processes, Minister Og Fernandes, to share the Supreme Court’s evidence with the TSE. Og will listen to Bolsonaro and the Electoral Prosecutor’s Office before deciding.

“Now they invest in the judgment of the TSE on” mass shots “of messages during the campaign. They speak of shots but do not point to a single message fired at anyone. Could it be that if I call this press and negotiate with it a few billion of advertising dollars, is it all over? “, he asked.

