One of the next characters that is about to enter the next season of ‘The Mandalorian’ is the one who was long ago the padawan of Anakyn Skywalker, but the doubt, what is the true age of Ahsoka Tano.

At the time of ‘Star Wars Rebels’, Ahsoka was a well-trained adult force person.

The character began his journey in the Star Wars saga as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’, and continued to fight tyranny in the galaxy during the Galactic Civil War.

Unlike most of the people she fought with, Ahsoka was just a teenager during the Clone Wars, after all, she was a Padawan, like Anakin in Episode II of the prequels, and yet she behaved like a commander in the battle, over and over again.

His age had nothing to do with his combat skills, evidenced by the fact that he defeated Darth Maul in Mandalore.But it was something that was questioned by those who looked down on the Jedi leading the conflict.

Ahsoka was 17 years old when the Clone Wars ended and disappeared shortly after Palpatine enacted Order 66. While wandering the galaxy for decades to come.

The character did not reappear on screen until the events of the ‘Star Wars Rebels’, which took place just a few years before ‘A New Hope’, as the animated series begins five years before the Battle of Yavin, which in turn it is 19 years after Episode III.

Which would reveal that Ahsoka Tano’s true age is 31 in the first season.

Since Ahsoka is 31 when ‘Star Wars Rebels’ begins, that means she is 36 when she endsHowever, the actual ending to the animated series includes a sequence showing Ahoska and Sabine Wren after the Battle of Endor, which took place four years after the first Death Star was destroyed.

That means Ahsoka was 40 in total the last time Star Wars fans saw her on screen, so for ‘The Mandalorian’ she’s 45, unless the new season has a temporary jump.