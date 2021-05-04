Bigger cars could pay more to park in cities

Enlarge

ACD May 4, 2021

The DGT has announced that the city councils could charge more for parking in the cities to those cars that are bigger.

Parking in certain areas of large cities is not free for drivers. In many of them, existing rates vary depending on the level of emissions that the car generates, being cheaper for less polluting cars and higher for those that “dirty” the atmosphere more.

Well, now, it is being valued that size is also a factor to take into account when paying more or less for parking. This has been suggested by Susana Gómez, Deputy Director of Vehicles of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) in a webinar organized by the company EY Mobility Center in which she revealed that “cities are asking us to enter the dimensions of vehicles to be able to measure, for example, the price of the parking meter per occupation of public space«.

There will be a record with the dimensions of our car

It makes, in a way, sense: the space occupied by a Smart Fortwo is not the same as that which an Audi Q7 may need. But to date this variable had not been considered when “reaching out” to the battered pockets of taxpayers.

As explained by Gómez, »By the end of 2021», municipalities will be able to reformulate the rates for restricted parking areas based not only on the environmental label of each car, but also on its size.

Thus, just as when we enter the license plate of the car in the parking meter and it calculates if we are entitled to a discount or if we pay the normal rate, this one too will take into account the length, width and height of the vehicle to establish the amount of parking.

Owners of large vehicles such as, for example, family sedans or large SUVs will be the most affected. “There is a problem of occupation of urban space and therefore they (the municipalities) need to regulate this new parameter,” explained the DGT leader.

Still not knowing many of the details of this future standard, the paradox may occur that an electric SUV pays more for parking than an older (and more polluting) model of reduced dimensions, such as a Peugeot 205