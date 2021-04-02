Big US companies criticize voting restrictions in Georgia

15 minutes. Officials of large companies in the United States criticized voting restrictions in Georgia, including Apple CEO Tim Cook in an interview published Thursday in the Axios media.

“The right to vote is fundamental in a democracy. American history is the story of the expansion of the vote to all citizens; and black people, in particular, have had to demonstrate, fight, and even give their lives for more than a year. century to defend this right, “Cook said.

Last week, the Governor of Georgia, Republican Brian Kemp, signed a state law with a reform, promoted by the conservatives, that limits the right to vote by adding new requirements in case of wanting to vote by mail and that prohibits giving food and drink to voters waiting to cast their ballot, among other provisions.

Cook stressed that in his company they believe that it should be easier than ever for all voters to be able to vote, in part thanks to the facilities provided by technology.

“We support efforts to ensure that the future of our democracy is more hopeful and inclusive than its past,” he said.

In this way, Cook has joined the voices of American business executives to reject the new legislation in Georgia.

Jim Crow of the 21st century

Coca Cola CEO James Quincy was critical of the move in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday.

“Let me be clear and unequivocal, this legislation is unacceptable, it is a step backwards and does not promote the principles that we support in Georgia on broad access to the vote, on what is in the best interests of the voters and guarantees of integrity in elections, and this is frankly a step backward, “he said.

For his part, the executive director of the US airline Delta, Ed Sebastian, criticized the new law in an internal circular to employees.

“It is clear that the law includes provisions that will make it more difficult for many voters who are underrepresented, in particular black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives. It is wrong,” lamented Bastian, for whom the new rule is based on “the lie” that there was electoral fraud in Georgia during the general elections in November.

US President Joe Biden last week called a “flagrant attack on the Constitution” the restrictions that Republicans have imposed on voting in Georgia and other states.

The president assured that the regulation in Georgia is “the Jim Crow of the 21st century”, referring to the rules that institutionalized racial segregation in the US at the end of the 19th century.

Democrats see this law as a reaction to his party’s recent electoral victories in that state, where Biden was the first progressive presidential candidate to win in 28 years.