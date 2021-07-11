Big update shows Aston Martin’s ambition in F1 2021

And, although their bosses were upset by a situation they considered unfair, their technical staff was completely focused on trying to get out of the hole they were in.

A series of small updates that they introduced during the first phase of the course set the stage for changing things. And, adding only five points in the first four races, they achieved 39 in the next four.

Although they did not add in the recent Austrian Grand Prix, the team introduced in the Red Bull Ring what has perhaps been the biggest update we’ve seen from any team so far.

Aston Martin AMR21 front wing comparison.

Photo by: Uncredited

The changes start at the front of the car, where there is a small but significant modification to the upper flap of the front wing. And while most of the flap has remained unchanged, the tip section now has a prominent bulge that will alter the downstream airflow path (red arrow).

The changes to the bargeboard group are at the center of this development, as the alterations will undoubtedly have an impact on the flow structures reaching them, while also boosting the performance of the new components installed in the car downstream.

Aston Martin AMR21 bargeboard comparison.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As we can see in the comparison here, there were only enough parts for one car, and Lance Stroll was given preference even though the team had previously stated that the cast of updates would be based on championship order (and Vettel goes far ahead).

Among the alterations we can see a more pronounced lower boomerang fin (green arrow), additional grooves added in the main vertical element to create a feather-like surface (blue arrow), while the shaft head section of the ground now also rises to create a wave section like the part behind the ground (red arrow).

New Aston Martin AMR21 fins

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The team has also added two vortex generators to the top of the pontoon wing, as it seeks to coerce the flow of air past the shoulder of the pontoon, which already has an imposing fin that protrudes at a 45-degree angle.

Aston Martin AMR21 floor comparison.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The floor has also been overhauled with additions, deletions, and modifications made to help improve its overall performance.

Alongside the pontoon, the team added an additional fin (highlighted in green), going from three to four. But where you previously had two sets of crescent-shaped fins mounted around the ground cutout, you opted to completely remove one set (highlighted in red).

Aston Martin AMR21 floor detail.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin also paid close attention to the area just ahead of the rear tire, with the large group of fins installed at the edge of the ground with a more curved transition, rather than the stepped approach they followed before (inset).

Aston Martin AMR21 diffuser comparison.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The team also made some adjustments to the outer corner of the diffuser, and the shape of the Gurney flaps that surround the main diffuser body has been rounded (marked in green).

The top slot has also been shortened and as a result of the alterations, the metal reinforcements (highlighted in yellow) have also been relocated.

A continuous development work at Aston Martin

New halo fin on Aston Martin Racing AMR21

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The set of updates they introduced to the Austrian Grand Prix came after the ones they released earlier in the season.

The team carried a nice upgrade package for the Portuguese Grand Prix and also made some smaller changes to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Changes introduced for Baku dealt with flow around the cockpit, introducing a serrated set of rear-view mirrors similar to those of Mercedes, while the boomerang-shaped fin atop the Halo was scrapped in favor of a pair of small fins on either side. of the Halo.

