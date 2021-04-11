Big time: this is how Dominican prospect Albert Abreu made his debut with the Yankees



Abreu has been in the Minor Leagues since 2014.

Photo: Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

The Dominican prospect Albert Abreu premiered in 2021 with the New York Yankees and left a very pleasant impression after pitching in the last inning of the game. The Yankees called him out of the minor leagues first thing in the morning to bolster their bullpen, especially ahead of a four-game run without a break.

After optioning Domingo Germán to the Alternate Site, the #Yankees announce they’ve recalled RP Albert Abreu prior to today’s game. New York’s bullpen has pitched quite a bit over these last two days. Abreu provides some more depth with no off days for another four days. – Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) April 11, 2021

Abreu entered in the bottom of the 10th inning, with the score in favor (8-4) to close the game in Tampa Bay. He did it wonderfully: struck out Brett Phillips and Cuban Randy Arozarena. Finally, he retired Austin Meadows to center field. Of his 18 pitches, 2 exceeded 99 miles per hour.

Albert Abreu in the game pic.twitter.com/HCYMES56yf – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 11, 2021

Albert Abreu, a native of Guayabin, Monte Cristi, He’s the 18th prospect for the New York Yankees. He had already debuted: in 2020 he began his internships in the Major Leagues, but it did not go well, he only threw 1.1 innings in which he received three runs, and lost a game. The opportunity was presented again and for now he was prepared to take advantage of it.