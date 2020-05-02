The world’s top five tech companies by capitalization, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet (Google) and Facebook, have made it clear this week with the presentation of their first-quarter results that they can withstand the coronavirus-induced economic collapse. Although they have strengthened their dominance in the digital age and show that they are better prepared than most companies to face the challenges that come, their accounts also show that there is no total immunity for anyone from a pandemic of this type. And there is great uncertainty ahead for the next quarter, with the collapse of the global economy.

The aggregate income of these companies between January and March was 227,666 million dollars, 13.9% more than in the same period last year, and the net profit, 36,287 million, 9.9% more. Amazon was the one with the most income, 75.0450 million dollars, after being the one that led the pull of the same, with 26%. The firm of Jeff Bezos was also, however, the one that fell the most in profit, 29%, to 2,500 million, due to the increase in expenses that it assumed to meet the pull of the demand. Among other things, the ecommerce giant has hired 175,000 extra employees and has raised the salary by two euros an hour.

On the contrary, the company that increased its income the least was Apple, 0.5%, to 58.3 billion, as a result of the 7% drop in the sales of its iPhones, hit by the closure of factories in China and the of its stores worldwide, especially those of the Asian country, which had the greatest impact in the quarter. The one that most boosted its profits, 102%, was Facebook, which beat with its 4,902 million, all the forecasts of the analysts, who calculated a greater impact of the fall of online advertising on the company of Mark Zuckerberg.

The income of the five multinationals was encouraging in the current situation. Even Apple’s. Senior analyst at research firm eMarketer Yoram Wurmserm said Apple’s performance “was quite solid. “Its growth, albeit slight, is impressive, particularly given Apple’s degree of exposure to past blockades in China.”

Each tech giant made some positive revelations about current business trends. Microsoft, Google and Amazon have seen a boost in their cloud businesses in their accounts due to the digitization needs of companies and remote workers, which have been a blessing for their cloud services. Jeff Bezos’ company also saw its e-commerce activity skyrocket. And they all experienced a strong demand for digital services due to confinement.

Citizens have been hungry for weeks of entertainment and communication channels to lift them out of isolation, which has fueled Alphabet’s income from YouTube and Google Play; on Amazon, its Amazon Prime Video video platform. Also the services (Apple Music, Apple TV or the App Store, among others) were a lifeline for the signature of the apple. And Facebook saw the consumption of its social network, WhatsApp and Instagram rise like a foam, a strong growth of users.

But these five multinationals also reported some headwinds, such as the drop in digital advertising (which mainly affects Google, Facebook and Amazon) or the foreseeable decrease in the purchase of some electronic devices, something that could especially hit Apple. and the software giant.

Therefore, only Amazon and Microsoft dared to advance their forecasts for the current quarter. Too many doubts acknowledged to catch their fingers before their investors. Apple declined to give forecasts for the first time in a decade, and that despite its CEO, Tim Cook, said that the company’s supply chain is already “robust” and “operating at full capacity since the end of March,” and despite having appreciated some recovery in the Chinese market. Nor did Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook, dare to do so, despite saying that he has seen “signs of stability” in the advertising sale in April, after a fall in March. Something similar to what Google pointed out.

Both are confident that strong demand from advertisers for verticals like gaming, ecommerce, or technology can help offset what they lose from travel and automotive.

Certainly, despite the fact that the performance of the five companies in the quarter, except Amazon, was better than what analysts estimated, this does not mean that they can make things worse. Microsoft openly warned that the true impact of the pandemic on its activity will be better reflected in “future results” such as those expected in July.

Amazon said it expects a turnover of between 75,000 and 81,000 million dollars in the second quarter, which would be between 18% and 28% more compared to the same period in 2019. But Bezos warned that they could register operating losses in the quarter, It plans to endow its expected operating profit ($ 4 billion) in coronavirus-related expenses.

Investors punish Amazon’s results

Correction. Amazon received a harsh punishment yesterday on the Stock Market. The company’s shares fell 7.6%, after the company’s results did not meet analyst expectations. Nor did investors like the projections made by the multinational for the current quarter, where once again an increase in expenses will put the company’s profits on the ropes. Amazon, which hit record highs on April 24, when its stock hit $ 2,410, closed yesterday at 2,300.

Strong climbs. The other four big tech companies also suffered falls on Wall Street yesterday, but they were much smaller. Apple fell 1.6%, Google dropped 2% and Microsoft slashed 2.6% and Facebook fell 1.2%. The cuts, however, come after sharp increases in all of them in the last month, from 12.4% for Microsoft to 26.7% for Facebook.

.