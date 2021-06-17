Big Tech in Focus Before US Congress Panel Votes New Laws

WASHINGTON, Jun 16 (.) – The U.S. House Judiciary Committee will vote next week on a package of recently introduced antitrust bills, including several that target the market power of big tech, it said Wednesday. committee chair Jerry Nadler.

Last week, five antitrust bills were introduced in the House. They will be discussed in the committee to evaluate changes and then the panel will vote to decide whether the full House should rule on the measures.

Two of the projects address the problem of giant companies like Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, which create a platform for other companies and then compete against those same companies.

These projects, one of which would force companies to sell businesses, are the ones that attract the most opposition. Some tech-savvy groups have said it could spell the end of popular promotions like free shipping on Amazon Prime and iMessage on iPhones.

Lawmaker David Cicilline, chairman of the antitrust subcommittee, spoke about the crisis generated by the power of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. “These modern ‘robber barons’ are increasing their power through anti-competitive means,” he told a news conference flanked by fellow Republicans and Democrats.

One of the top antitrust Republicans, Congressman Ken Buck, said he was skeptical about the need for additional antitrust laws, but had changed his mind. “I think they will see more Republican support as people understand the issue more,” he said.

In addition to the two projects that point to a conflict of interest in the businesses of the platforms, the third project would require that a platform refrain from merging unless it can demonstrate that the acquired company does not compete with any product or service in which it is find the platform.

Read more

A fourth initiative would require platforms to allow users to transfer their data elsewhere, even to a competing company.

A fifth bill was also introduced, a complement to a measure passed by the Senate that would increase the budget of antitrust authorities and make companies planning large mergers pay more. Observers believe this project is the one most likely to become a law of five.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)