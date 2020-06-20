Bray Wyatt ended his WWE Friday Night SmackDown vacation this week. His appearance on Firefly Fun House brought a side of him that fans haven’t seen in a long time. What does the return of the World Eater mean now?

Click here for our full coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Previously, various media reported that WWE was overtaking Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman, originally intended for SummerSlam. They made it pretty clear during SmackDown this week.

The Eater Of Worlds character was a big surprise for fans. Retro Wyatt will most likely reappear. The company has many things on the table that will include all facets of Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman will have a great cinematic cut fight

The Ringside News portal learned that WWE is planning a major cinematic-cut fight at Extreme Rules. This will also include many “moments of shock”. This coincides with the new way of doing things in WWE during the new normal.

It was observed that the cinematographic meeting will include many shocking moments. WWE has big plans for Wyatt that are still evolving on television more than a year after The Fiend’s debut.

Sources within the company stated that WWE is having “moments of shock because that is the new plan.” Now the company has a new business model that they are exploiting with the new normality.

We have to see what happens in the coming weeks.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.