Big Show is without a doubt one of the most valued legends in WWE history. He who will surely be a member of the Hall of Fame is about to end his career. Although we don’t know exactly when it will, ¨the giant¨ is clear that he will not fight forever. He recently spoke about it, and revealed the rival with whom he would like to have his retirement fight in WWE.

Last week in WWE Raw, We saw Big Show compete against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. However, the fight did not take place in WWE Raw, but was an extra from Wrestlemania 36, after McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar for the title. The Scotsman managed to retain his title in a good fight, but it was good to see Show compete again after being away for a long period of time.

Big Show: “I have no favorite rival for my last fight”

“The giant” was without a fight all this time due to a rib injury. He had to undergo surgery and right now he can fight again. It was demonstrated in the last WWE Raw this week. Nevertheless, Big Show spoke to TV Insider about who would be his ideal rival to withdraw when this time comes. These were his words:

¨I still have no rival chosen for my last fight in WWE because I think that is far from happening. What I have done is stop being full time, because I already was for 25 years. Now it’s time for newcomers to build their characters and legacies. I will always be there to help them to help them and that is one of the greatest advantages of my career. ”

Big Show recently premiered their series on The Big Show Show on Netflix. He has gotten a pretty positive feed back and his series is becoming famous on the platform. However, Big Show will stay with Vince McMahon’s company longer to help future talents, even if he doesn’t do it full time.

