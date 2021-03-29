big power in small size

ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Phoenix is the new model that the Taiwanese manufacturer has presented to reinforce its catalog of dedicated graphics cards under the NVIDIA ‘Ampere’ architecture.
The card is the shortest of the entire ASUS RTX 30 offering with dimensions of 17.7 x 12.8 x 5.1 cm. It occupies 2.5 PCIe slots (there can be no miracles in this), but it can be very interesting for users looking for great performance in a tighter size that does not need to be installed in large desktop towers, such as cinema equipment in HTPC house.
Its cooling system includes a single fan and three heatpipes that must keep temperatures under control. It is powered by a single 8-pin connector. Can get content up to four monitors at the same time via three standard DisplayPorts and one HDMI output. Regarding performance, it is a model with the base frequency proposed by NVIDIA of 1,777 MHz. We do not know if ASUS will market any overclocked variant as standard, although this card can be turned up to 1,807 MHz with the ASUS GPU Tweak II control software .
Otherwise, the ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Phoenix follows the line defined by NVIDIA for the 3060. A model that connects to the PCI-Express 4.0 interface, which offers the latest technologies from ASUS and NVIDIA, support for all the main APIs ( DX 12 Ultimate, OneGL, Vulkan …) and a level of performance similar to an RTX 2070 with the following characteristics that you should already know:
Graphic core
GA106 at 8 nm
SM Units
28
Cores for ray tracing
28
Tensor cores
112
Shaders
3,584
Working frequency
1,320-1,777 MHz
Graphic memory
12 GB GDDR6
Memory bus
192 bits
Memory speed
15 GHz
Texturing units
112
Raster units
48
TGP
170 watts
Power connectors
8 pins
Price and availability have not been provided for this ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Phoenix. Small, but ‘bully’, is especially dedicated to settling in small chassis, ideal for segments such as mini-PCs and home theater equipment. We will see if NVIDIA (and the big foundries like TSMC) manage to overcome production problems, the market stabilizes and the prices of graphics cards and other components return to reasonable levels.