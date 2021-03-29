big power in small size

ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Phoenix is ​​the new model that the Taiwanese manufacturer has presented to reinforce its catalog of dedicated graphics cards under the NVIDIA ‘Ampere’ architecture.

The card is the shortest of the entire ASUS RTX 30 offering with dimensions of 17.7 x 12.8 x 5.1 cm. It occupies 2.5 PCIe slots (there can be no miracles in this), but it can be very interesting for users looking for great performance in a tighter size that does not need to be installed in large desktop towers, such as cinema equipment in HTPC house.

Its cooling system includes a single fan and three heatpipes that must keep temperatures under control. It is powered by a single 8-pin connector. Can get content up to four monitors at the same time via three standard DisplayPorts and one HDMI output. Regarding performance, it is a model with the base frequency proposed by NVIDIA of 1,777 MHz. We do not know if ASUS will market any overclocked variant as standard, although this card can be turned up to 1,807 MHz with the ASUS GPU Tweak II control software .

Otherwise, the ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Phoenix follows the line defined by NVIDIA for the 3060. A model that connects to the PCI-Express 4.0 interface, which offers the latest technologies from ASUS and NVIDIA, support for all the main APIs ( DX 12 Ultimate, OneGL, Vulkan …) and a level of performance similar to an RTX 2070 with the following characteristics that you should already know:

Graphic core

GA106 at 8 nm

SM Units

28

Cores for ray tracing

28

Tensor cores

112

Shaders

3,584

Working frequency

1,320-1,777 MHz

Graphic memory

12 GB GDDR6

Memory bus

192 bits

Memory speed

15 GHz

Texturing units

112

Raster units

48

TGP

170 watts

Power connectors

8 pins

Price and availability have not been provided for this ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Phoenix. Small, but ‘bully’, is especially dedicated to settling in small chassis, ideal for segments such as mini-PCs and home theater equipment. We will see if NVIDIA (and the big foundries like TSMC) manage to overcome production problems, the market stabilizes and the prices of graphics cards and other components return to reasonable levels.