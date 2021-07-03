“Big Papi” pointed out: they order the Prosecutor’s Office to reopen the case of “sexist violence” against former baseball player David Ortiz



Ortiz claims to have more than 15 witnesses who will support his innocence.

In the last few months, former Boston Red Sox slugger, David ortiz, has not lived moments of tranquility. Since May, the former MLB player he had denied all the accusations of “sexist violence” reported by his former partner. However, just over a month later, the investigations against “Big Daddy” were ordered to be reopened.

According to information from ., the Second Chamber of the Criminal Chamber of the National District Court of Appeal, I would have ordered the National District Prosecutor’s Office continue with the investigations around David Ortiz. In this sense, it is estimated that the entity has a period of 20 days to present the case before an investigating judge.

“El Big Papi” and his ex-wife, Almanzar FernandezThey have a child as a result of their relationship. However, both disputed custody of the child, which the mother could win. However, The former Boston Red Sox player would have assured that he has not seen him for months for the same situation.

What does David Ortiz say about the complaint?

The Dominican home runner have always stood firm at the time of the first accusations. Even, the former baseball player claims to have a large number of witnesses that will corroborate his innocence in the face of the accusations of “sexist violence” that affect him today.

“She (his ex-wife) has no way of proving that I have used violence against her. No physical violence ever happened there. She knows that abuse and violence do not go with me. I have more than 15 people who can prove that there was no violence“Said the famous former player.

