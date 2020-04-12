OPEC members and large oil extracting countries will reduce their oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day (md) for two months from May

United States.- The American President Donald trump today called the agreement reached this Sunday by the members of the Organization of Exporting Countries of Petroleum and large producers outside the cartel, which make up the OPEC.

Through the agreement the members of the OPEC and large extracting countries will reduce your production of Petroleum for 9.7 million barrels per day (md) for two months from May.

In his Twitter account, the president said that the consensus reached this Sunday in virtual session “will save hundreds of thousands of jobs in the energy sector in the United States.”

“I want to thank and congratulate President (Vladimir) Putin of Russia and King Salman of Saudi Arabia,” he added, revealing that he had just spoken to them from the Oval Office.



“Great deal for everyone,” he concluded.

The agreement means 300 thousand bd less than that stipulated in the initial agreement last Thursday, of 10 million bd, since the Mexican position of cutting its production by 100 thousand bd instead of the 400 thousand bd that was requested was accepted.

The agreement was made in the teleconference this Sunday, which was chaired by Saudi Arabia, a member of the OPEC, and Russia, one of the external producers.